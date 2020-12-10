WATCH: Financing a ‘just energy’ transition

The concept of a “just transition to a low-carbon economy” has gone mainstream in the SA energy sector. While the labour movement and social justice advocates have been talking about a just transition for decades, it is only very recently that the government and the private sector have adopted the term.

Michael Avery hosts a round-table discussion on financing a Just Energy Transition with Gaylor Montmasson-Clair, a senior economist at TIPS; Emily Tyler, an economist at Meridian Economics; Itumeleng Leie, founding director of the Ushiri Group; Jesse Burton, a senior associate at climate change think-tank E3G and a researcher at the University of Cape Town; and Mike Ward, the director and founder of Creating Sustainable Value (CSV).