Amazon to wheel solar power to its SA facilities Nersa has approved the Northern Cape project, that will use the Eskom grid to transport 28GWh of power

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has approved a Northern Cape, flagship, renewable energy project, commissioned by tech giant Amazon, that will use the Eskom grid to transport solar power to Amazon facilities across SA.

The project, which entails wheeling 28GWh of solar energy — enough to supply 3,352 middle-class households with electricity — is one of the first to be granted a generation licence as part of the recent allocation for “own use” generation to plug the short-term capacity gap...