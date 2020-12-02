Companies / Energy Sasol reveals ‘game-changer’ transformation plan The oil and chemicals group says it will be both sustainable and highly profitable by 2025 BL PREMIUM

Sasol expects to be a highly cash generative and competitive business that will deliver attractive returns to shareholders in a low oil price environment within five years, the petrochemicals said on Wednesday.

Sasol briefed investors in the highly anticipated update in which it outlined how it would deliver a sustainable company through its “game-changer” transformation programme dubbed “Sasol 2.0”. The update came on the back of a terrible year in which it was battered by concerns over its debt, delays at its disastrous Lake Charles Chemicals Project and pressure from environmental activists over its emissions record. ..