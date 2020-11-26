Companies / Energy Q&A: Renergen hits the gas with cool tech to benefit the planet CEO sees a busy year ahead as the company rolls out its LNG stations along the N1 and N3 BL PREMIUM

Renergen, an emerging helium and natural gas producer — and the only holder of an onshore oil and gas production licence in SA — is headed for an exciting 2021. It’s partnered with Total to put its liquefied natural gas (LNG) in stations along the N1 and N3 routes and will soon roll out a zero-emissions solution for refrigeration in trucks. CEO Stefano Marani foresees a busy year ahead.

Q: In June you announced the deal with Total to put Renergen’s gas in a filling station on the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban. Now you have plans for the N1 route down to Cape Town. How will this work?..