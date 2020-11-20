Companies / Energy Shareholders take aim at executive pay at Sasol AGM For the third consecutive year, the company declined to table climate-related resolutions proposed by shareholder activists BL PREMIUM

A large portion of Sasol shareholders voted against the company’s remuneration policy and implementation plan at its AGM on Friday.

On whether to endorse Sasol’s remuneration policy, 28% of shareholders voted against the resolution. On whether to endorse the implementation report on the remuneration policy, 56% of shareholders voted against...