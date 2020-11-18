Sasol proposes 20% cut to directors’ fees
The company says the board has agreed to commit to the ‘sacrifice’, for approval at the 2020 annual general meeting
18 November 2020 - 19:31
Synthetic fuels and chemicals producer Sasol is proposing a cut in directors' fees at its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday.
The company, which faces financial difficulties, on Wednesday said it has included a proposal to pay the same fees to its non-executive directors from November 20, as approved by shareholders at the 2018 AGM.
