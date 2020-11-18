Companies / Energy Sasol proposes 20% cut to directors’ fees The company says the board has agreed to commit to the ‘sacrifice’, for approval at the 2020 annual general meeting BL PREMIUM

Synthetic fuels and chemicals producer Sasol is proposing a cut in directors' fees at its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday.

The company, which faces financial difficulties, on Wednesday said it has included a proposal to pay the same fees to its non-executive directors from November 20, as approved by shareholders at the 2018 AGM.