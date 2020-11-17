Companies / Energy Vanadium just might be SA resources’ great hope The rare transition metal has great potential and SA just happens to have a lot of it BL PREMIUM

SA’s economy may have been built on gold mining and fuelled by coal-fired power, but times are changing quickly. Gold reserves have largely run out and the world increasingly has no use for SA’s plentiful coal resources as greener power-generation technologies come to the fore.

But before you doubt the ability of SA to participate in a world gone gaga for sustainability, consider the case for a relatively obscure resource — vanadium.