Companies / Energy

News Leader

WATCH: How Covid-19 has sped up energy transitions

PwC director of energy and infrastructure James Mackay talks to Business Day TV

12 November 2020 - 09:37 Business Day TV
Graphic: DOROTHY KGOSI
Graphic: DOROTHY KGOSI

The 10th edition of PwC’s Africa Oil and Gas Review titled “Energising a new tomorrow” has found that the Covid-19 pandemic has sped up the pace of energy transitions.

Business Day TV spoke to PwC director of energy and infrastructure James Mackay for more on the findings and what it means for the outlook of the sector.

SA gas discoveries face difficulties for use in local market, says PwC

Apart from the finds being 175km offshore and very deep, the resource is labelled a niche product
Companies
15 hours ago

Delivering customer experience at every touchpoint

All business decisions should be made with the customer in mind; technologies being implemented should empower employees to enhance customer ...
News & Insights
23 hours ago

Hitting the gas on green hydrogen

Green hydrogen is a clean alternative to its carbon-heavy, conventionally produced twin. SA needs to position itself to make the most of its ...
Features
1 week ago

Grasp huge hydrogen potential, PwC report urges

Initiatives have so far centred on fuel cells, but there are far more compelling opportunities for hydrogen
Companies
3 weeks ago

Is the tide turning for Namibia’s fishing sector?

Namibia’s ‘Fishrot’ scandal exposed evidence of huge corruption in the fishing sector. But politicisation of the rights and quotas allocation process ...
Features
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Soon you may be able to work and live in Sandton
Companies
2.
Investing in small-caps is the key to unearthing ...
Companies
3.
Tsogo Sun Hotels may have to cut jobs due to slow ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Covid uncertainty mutes Investec private bank ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Telkom eyeing investors for its masts and towers ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.