WATCH: How Covid-19 has sped up energy transitions
PwC director of energy and infrastructure James Mackay talks to Business Day TV
12 November 2020 - 09:37
The 10th edition of PwC’s Africa Oil and Gas Review titled “Energising a new tomorrow” has found that the Covid-19 pandemic has sped up the pace of energy transitions.
Business Day TV spoke to PwC director of energy and infrastructure James Mackay for more on the findings and what it means for the outlook of the sector.
