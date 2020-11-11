Sasol to table climate-related resolution at its 2021 AGM
11 November 2020 - 20:42
Sasol will table a climate-related resolution at its 2021 annual general meeting (AGM) as pressure from shareholder activists mounts against the synthetic fuel and chemicals producer to do so.
Speaking at a virtual roundtable on Wednesday, Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler said though the group stood by its refusal to table binding climate resolutions proposed by shareholder activist groups Just Share and the Raith Foundation at its upcoming AGM, it had decided to table a resolution at the 2021 meeting.
