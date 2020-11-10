Activists turn to global investors after Sasol rejects climate resolutions
Just Share and the Raith Foundation have approached the world’s largest investor initiative on climate change
10 November 2020 - 10:54
Shareholder activists have approach global investors over Sasol’s refusal to table climate-related resolutions at its upcoming AGM, as environmental pressure mounts on the synthetic fuel and chemicals group.
The activist groups, Just Share and the Raith Foundation, last month filed a shareholder resolution at Sasol calling on the company to explain to shareholders how it is aligning its global strategy, emission reduction targets and executive remuneration with the goals of the Paris Agreement — a landmark environmental accord to strengthen the global response to climate change.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now