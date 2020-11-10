Companies / Energy Activists turn to global investors after Sasol rejects climate resolutions Just Share and the Raith Foundation have approached the world’s largest investor initiative on climate change BL PREMIUM

Shareholder activists have approach global investors over Sasol’s refusal to table climate-related resolutions at its upcoming AGM, as environmental pressure mounts on the synthetic fuel and chemicals group.

The activist groups, Just Share and the Raith Foundation, last month filed a shareholder resolution at Sasol calling on the company to explain to shareholders how it is aligning its global strategy, emission reduction targets and executive remuneration with the goals of the Paris Agreement — a landmark environmental accord to strengthen the global response to climate change.