Renewable energy is good pension fund investment, Hulisani says

There is a “huge market for more local investment” by pension funds in renewable-energy infrastructure, black-owned investment firm Hulisani CEO Marubini Raphulu says.

Hulisani invests in renewable energy assets that sell power to the Eskom grid. Its 20-year contracts are backed by the government and the power tariffs linked to inflation. This means its returns on investments should be in line with consumer price inflation.

Raphulu said the private sector would probably fund the government's plans to increase power production significantly by independent power producers to 2030.

The Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) of 2019 envisages investment in more than 20,000MW of energy production, that is largely renewable by 2030. Many Eskom coal power plants have reached the end of their lifespan and the IRP 2019 plan states that 12,000 megawatts of coal power will be decommissioned by 2030.

Even taking a very “conservative view” in what new energy would be produced and sold to the government grid by 2030, Raphulu said: “There is a huge market for more local investment involvement from pension funds”.

The firm owns a 6.67% stake in the Kouga wind farm in the Eastern Cape, a 2.43% stake in SA’s only privately owned open-cycle gas-turbine plants, a 66% stake in a solar power farm in Rustenberg that is connected to the country’s electricity grid. It also owns a 25% share in Gri Towers, an SA manufacturer of wind plants.

Hulisani’s largest shareholders are the Public Investment Corporation, and the Eskom Pension Fund.

Raphulu said, as renewable power tariffs were linked to inflation increases “at any given point, you are getting a real return. That is why our biggest shareholders are pension funds”.

He said “pension funds liked the predictability and guarantee and the de-risked nature of it [the investment]”.

Raphulu said the outlook for renewable energy and investing in the sector was positive, despite the political nature of power supply in SA.

While energy purchase and production was often politicised in SA, the company said in a statement on its results for the six months to the end of August that “the integrated resource plan (IRP) 2019 provides certainty with regards to the role of renewable energy”.

The government has opened bids for independent power production to sell them in total 2000MW of energy and bids are due 22 December. Hulisani is bidding to fund or acquire energy assets.

Raphulu said: “If you look at where the world is going, there is more and more renewable energy ... the world is changing at such a quick rate.”

Hulisani’s solar plant and wind plant are situated in rural areas where there is little economic activity creating jobs via construction and running of the plants that have long life-cycles.

The company on Friday announced its first profit since listing in 2015, due to an increase in fair-value gain of two of its assets.

However, the company is yet to make a profit without using fair value gains, which is an accounting measure used to record the increased value of a business's assets.

Hulisani’s revenue in six months to August 2020 equalled R31.2m and its expenses were R37.6m.

The company’s CFO Masibulele Dem said returns from some assets were higher than expected. He said the company had cleaned up its balance sheet and impaired some loss-making assets and were now reducing operational costs.

Dem said the company was well on its way to profitability.

“I am quite comfortable we have turned a corner in terms of our cost containment, Our assets are performing.”

