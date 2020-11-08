Companies / Energy Sasol’s former CEO David Constable takes up top job at Lake Charles contractor Executive who was in charge when project began massive cost overruns will head up Fluor BL PREMIUM

The former head of Sasol who signed off on the group’s disastrous Lake Charles plant, David Constable, has been named the next CEO of Fluor Corporation — the lead contractor for the troubled US project.

Constable, a member of the Fluor board since 2019, will now assume the corporation’s top job come January 1 2021, the global engineering and construction company announced in a statement.