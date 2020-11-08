Sasol’s former CEO David Constable takes up top job at Lake Charles contractor
Executive who was in charge when project began massive cost overruns will head up Fluor
08 November 2020 - 22:57
The former head of Sasol who signed off on the group’s disastrous Lake Charles plant, David Constable, has been named the next CEO of Fluor Corporation — the lead contractor for the troubled US project.
Constable, a member of the Fluor board since 2019, will now assume the corporation’s top job come January 1 2021, the global engineering and construction company announced in a statement.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now