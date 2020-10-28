Companies / Energy Total discovers second significant gas reserve in SA waters A new well drilled by the French oil and gas major has delivered encouraging results and proves the existence of a world-class gas reserve BL PREMIUM

Total has announced its second significant gas discovery off the coast of SA, this time at its Luiperd well.

Having drilled to a depth of 3,400m in the Outeniqua basin, 175km off the southern Coast of SA, the French multinational on Wednesday said it had encountered 73m of net gas condensate.