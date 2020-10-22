Companies / Energy Sasol plans to save $4bn over next two years BL PREMIUM

Chemicals and energy group Sasol, the world’s largest producer of oil from coal, is on track to save $1bn (R16.2bn) by the end of its June 2021 financial year.

The group, which has been through a torrid 2020, said in an online call with investors and media that it was well on track to achieve its restructuring goals under the umbrella Sasol 2.0. In terms of this plan, Sasol is reviewing its organisation and structure. This includes focusing on two core businesses: chemicals and energy.