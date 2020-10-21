Activist shareholders call on Sasol to table a climate-related resolution
Two non-profit companies are pressuring Sasol to table the resolutions for greater transparency in terms of complying with the Paris Accord
21 October 2020 - 14:24
Shareholder activists have called on synthetic fuels and chemicals group Sasol to table a climate-related resolution at its upcoming AGM.
Non-profit companies, Just Share and the Raith Foundation, this week, co-filed a shareholder resolution for consideration at the meeting, scheduled for November 20.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now