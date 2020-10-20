News Leader
WATCH: What energy regulations amendments mean for municipalities
Salga’s head of energy and electricity distribution, Nhlanhla Ngidi, talks to Business Day TV
20 October 2020 - 07:50
Amendments to the electricity regulations will allow SA municipalities to generate their own power.
The regulations allow only municipalities that have received a clean audit to take up the opportunity.
Business Day TV spoke to Nhlanhla Ngidi, head of energy and electricity distribution at Salga, for more insight
