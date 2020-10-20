Companies / Energy

News Leader

WATCH: What energy regulations amendments mean for municipalities

Salga’s head of energy and electricity distribution, Nhlanhla Ngidi, talks to Business Day TV

20 October 2020 - 07:50 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/VACLAW VOLRAB
Picture: 123RF/VACLAW VOLRAB

Amendments to the electricity regulations will allow SA municipalities to generate their own power.

The regulations allow only municipalities that have received a clean audit to take up the opportunity.

Business Day TV spoke to Nhlanhla Ngidi, head of energy and electricity distribution at Salga, for more insight

