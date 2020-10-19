SA must grab green hydrogen opportunity, PwC report urges

SA has an enormous opportunity to revolutionise its economy and supply green hydrogen to the world, says auditing major PWC.

In its inaugural “Unlocking SA’s hydrogen potential” report, released on Monday, PwC Africa found that SA, with its rich renewable energy resources, is well-placed to capitalise on the fast-growing global market for green hydrogen.

Hydrogen is an energy dense gas that has for decades been used in a number of industrial processes. Although 90% of the world’s supply is still produced through fossil fuels like coal and natural gas, there is a growing market for green hydrogen — which is made by using renewable energy to split the hydrogen out of water.

PWC said hydrogen is critical to global decarbonisation and has the potential to green industries at a scale that renewable energy alone cannot do. Progressive hydrogen plans are already afoot overseas.

In SA, hydrogen initiatives have so far centred on fuel cells, which have been driven by the platinum sector. But there are far more compelling opportunities for hydrogen in a number of sectors including transportation, building heating and power, industrial applications and energy.

Jonathan Metcalfe, senior manager at Strategy&, a PwC business unit, said time was of the essence.

“Never before have we seen more traction around hydrogen both from a national strategy and road map launches in the past 24 months, and also increased amounts of funding being freed up across both the public and private sector to fund hydrogen initiatives,” he said.

“Although hydrogen has had false starts in the past, in the 90s and in the early 2000s, never before have we sat with such perfect conditions of awareness around global emissions, penalisation of carbon emission and cost-effective renewable energy. So we really believe now is the time for hydrogen to play a key role in the energy mix.”

James McKay, who lead’s PwC’s energy transition strategy across Africa, said the energy transition will undoubtedly be a key theme for the coming decade and green hydrogen, as an efficient carrier of energy, will have an increasing role in the global energy mix from 2020 onward.

With its rich solar and other renewable energy resources, especially in the Northern Cape, SA has a competitive advantage to produce and export green hydrogen to key markets around the world, offering a compelling opportunity to generate all-important foreign currency for the country in future.

Regardless of the big potential, it is critical that the right incentives and regulatory framework are put in place for it to be realised.

“In all the countries globally where we’ve seen green hydrogen technology really begin to take off and be rolled out of a commercial scale, regulation has been the key catalyst that has enabled that,” said Metcalfe.

“Clear, concise and transparent regulation in SA is going to be critical to being able to make this a success.”

