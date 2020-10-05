Companies / Energy Lake Charles deal may let Sasol avoid a rights issue Sale of part of US project will boost balance sheet BL PREMIUM

Sasol has suggested it may be able to avoid an an unpopular, and dilutive, rights issues because the $2bn (R33bn) sale of of a part of its soured Lake Charles project in the US will go a long way to fixing its balance sheet.

Management will consider Sasol’s debt level and the state of the global chemicals and oil markets in December and into February when the board meets to decide on selling shares, which may not be needed, CFO Paul Victor said on Friday.