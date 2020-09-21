WATCH: The promise of the green hydrogen economy

A leaked version of the Framework Agreement for a Social Compact on Supporting Eskom for Inclusive Economic Growth, agreed to at Nedlac and dated September 15, lists, as one of the sub-aims, the desire to expand the production of electric vehicles and the stimulation of the green hydrogen economy in SA.

This, coupled with a unique hydrogen electrolyser leap forward that deploys innovative patented and already trademarked local technology that facilitates the use of far fewer components and generates significant cost savings, holds promise for SA to develop itself as a global leader in the hydrogen economy.

Michael Avery speaks to Dr Jenny Watts, principal analyst for automotive demand and technology, head of hydrogen analytics, and member of the executive committee at SFA (Oxford); adjunct Prof Rod Crompton, director of the African Energy Leadership Centre at Wits Business School; Corrie de Jager, CEO of Hydrox; and Vinay Somera, CEO of Isondo Precious Metals.