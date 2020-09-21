Companies / Energy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: The promise of the green hydrogen economy

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the potential for SA to develop itself as a global leader in the hydrogen economy

21 September 2020 - 15:13 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ SEBASTIEN DECORET
Picture: 123RF/ SEBASTIEN DECORET

A leaked version of the Framework Agreement for a Social Compact on Supporting Eskom for Inclusive Economic Growth, agreed to at Nedlac and dated September 15, lists, as one of the sub-aims, the desire to expand the production of electric vehicles and the stimulation of the green hydrogen economy in SA.

This, coupled with a unique hydrogen electrolyser leap forward that deploys innovative patented and already trademarked local technology that facilitates the use of far fewer components and generates significant cost savings, holds promise for SA to develop itself as a global leader in the hydrogen economy.

Michael Avery speaks to Dr Jenny Watts, principal analyst for automotive demand and technology, head of hydrogen analytics, and member of the executive committee at SFA (Oxford); adjunct Prof Rod Crompton, director of the African Energy Leadership Centre at Wits Business School; Corrie de Jager, CEO of Hydrox; and Vinay Somera, CEO of Isondo Precious Metals.

BP to become integrated energy company as it moves away from oil and gas

BP makes concrete plans for the end of oil, with plans to increase its renewable energy generation capacity 20-fold over the next decade
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Private sector awaits renewable energy nod

Stakeholders are ready to drive the infrastructure development SA needs
Opinion
3 days ago

Nedbank CIB awarded Energy Deal of the Year at the African Banker Awards 2020

SPONSORED | The JSE-listed Nedbank Green Bond was marked the first issuance of this type of sustainable fundraising instrument
Companies
4 days ago

Q&A Sunrise Movement: Activists apply climate pressure on US Congress

Young activists are moulding the US Democrats and Joe Biden to ensure the Green New Deal agenda sees the light of day
World
5 days ago

Greening cities should be key part of post-virus recovery

The move would create jobs, encourage growth and help limit climate change
World
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Woolworths embarks on strategic overhaul of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Telkom leapfrogs Cell C to claim No 3 mobile place
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Astral CEO Chris Schutte injured in motorcycle ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Reversal of fortunes expected across unit trust ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Hulamin loss widens after Covid-19 affects ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: The Covid recovery will be green (and already is)

National

We can go green if we don’t let the crisis go to waste

Opinion

Green opportunities but few greenfields

Business

Europe’ green transition is under threat

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.