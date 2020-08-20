Companies / Energy Record production at Hillside smelter despite increased load-shedding The unlocking of the potential and stability across operations benefited the energy-intensive business BL PREMIUM

South32’s energy-intensive Hillside aluminium smelter in Richards Bay delivered a record production performance despite unprecedented load-shedding over the past financial year.

The global diversified miner, which is listed on the JSE and Australian Securities Exchange, reported on Thursday that saleable production from the smelter increased by three kilotonnes (kt) to produce a record 718kt in the financial year to end-June, as the smelter continued to test its maximum technical capacity.