Companies / Energy

ConocoPhillips reports losses as virus kills fuel demand

Second-quarter earnings from each barrel of oil sold more than halved as lockdowns leave a glut of oil and gas

30 July 2020 - 18:20 Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV

Bengaluru — ConocoPhillips reported a wider-than-expected loss on Thursday, as coronavirus-induced lockdowns sapped demand for fuel and crushed crude prices, sending shares of the world’s largest independent oil and gas producer down nearly 9%.

The pandemic brought travel and other businesses to a halt under lockdowns and led to a glut of oil and gas, forcing widespread output cuts by bleeding producers.

Second-quarter earnings for ConocoPhillips from each barrel sold more than halved, as US light crude (WTI) and Brent crude average prices also fell more than 50%.

Major oil players such as BP, Chevron and ExxonMobil are also expected to report rare losses, hammered by the price plunge, but Royal Dutch Shell avoided its first quarterly loss in recent history by relying on a booming trading business.

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets noted a lack of operational colour in ConocoPhillips’ statement and said they were surprised it did not update guidance that was suspended in April.

The company, which cut about a third of its production early in the quarter when prices fell, brought back much of its curtailed volume over June as crude prices recovered some of the losses.

Total production, excluding Libya, fell about 24% to 981,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second quarter.

Adjusted net loss stood at 92c per share, wider than analysts’ average estimate of 58c per share loss.

The Houston-based company realised a gain of $594m on completing the divestiture of its Australia-West assets to Santos and an unrealised gain of $551m on its stake in Cenovus Energy.

Shares of the company were down 9.5% at $36.16 in morning trade.

Reuters

Sasol shares jump as investors celebrate asset sale

The R8.5bn sale of its air separation units at Secunda has dampened fears of a rights issue
Companies
23 hours ago

Sasol to sell oxygen-production units for R8.5bn

The sale of the biggest oxygen production site in the world comes as the chemicals and energy group grapples with a R100bn debt pile
Companies
1 day ago

Vivo Energy aims to pay dividends if rebound continues

Fuel company is starting to see a recovery from the lockdown on its pan-African business
Companies
1 day ago

Vivo profit slumps as Covid-19 hits fuel sales

Fuel-station operator’s volumes fall 40% in April during Covid-19 lockdowns
Companies
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Standard Bank takes first punch from pandemic on ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sasol shares jump as investors celebrate asset ...
Companies / Energy
3.
ArcelorMittal SA shares tumble as loss widens to ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Stefanutti swings into R1bn loss amid Eskom woes
Companies / Industrials
5.
EOH boss Stephen van Coller calls foul over JSE ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.