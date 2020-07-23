Companies / Energy

Sasol says fire-damaged Lake Charles unit will take extra month to fix

23 July 2020 - 08:11 karl gernetzky
A man walks past a Sasol synthetic fuel plant. Picture: REUTERS
A man walks past a Sasol synthetic fuel plant. Picture: REUTERS

Chemicals and energy group Sasol has pushed back the timing for repair of its last remaining non-operational unit at its embattled Lake Charles project by a month.

The group’s low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unit was damaged by a fire earlier in January, and is now expected to reach beneficial operation by the end of October, from the end of September previously.

Sasol said it had faced “some challenges” in restoring the LDPE unit, though Covid-19 had a limited effect on commissioning Lake Charles, it said in a production update for its year to end-June.

Overall project completion at Lake Charles was at 99% at the end of June and capital expenditure amounted to $12.7bn (R208.8bn), the group said.

Sasol’s share price has more than halved so far in 2020, amid cost overruns at Lake Charles and a slump in the oil price.

The group said on Thursday liquid fuels sales volumes of 52.7-million barrels exceeded the previous market guidance of about 50-million to 51-million barrels due to a quicker recovery in fuel demand as a result of the earlier than anticipated easing of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations in SA.

gernetzkyk@busineslive.co.za

Sasol 2.0 on the way

Indebted and belching greenhouse gases, Sasol needs to change. Version 2.0 appears a step in the right direction
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago

Sasol sells its stake in troublesome Nigerian plant to Chevron

The embattled energy group is in the midst of a $2bn asset disposal programme
Companies
3 weeks ago

The secret of Sasol's stock surge

Young Americans seen as driving force behind astounding rally for SA's synfuels giant
Business
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Listed property on track to lose more than R200bn ...
Companies / Property
2.
Martie Janse van Rensburg is new chair of audit ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Truworths, like others, rues its foray abroad
Companies
4.
Standard Bank SA CEO calls for consensus on ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
WATCH: Self-made in Stellenbosch
Companies

Related Articles

Sasol warns of profit decline as it battles falling oil price

Companies / Energy

Stake in Sasol’s Lake Charles plant is on the chopping block

Companies / Energy

Low oil prices put Sasol on the spot

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.