Sasol says fire-damaged Lake Charles unit will take extra month to fix

Chemicals and energy group Sasol has pushed back the timing for repair of its last remaining non-operational unit at its embattled Lake Charles project by a month.

The group’s low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unit was damaged by a fire earlier in January, and is now expected to reach beneficial operation by the end of October, from the end of September previously.

Sasol said it had faced “some challenges” in restoring the LDPE unit, though Covid-19 had a limited effect on commissioning Lake Charles, it said in a production update for its year to end-June.

Overall project completion at Lake Charles was at 99% at the end of June and capital expenditure amounted to $12.7bn (R208.8bn), the group said.

Sasol’s share price has more than halved so far in 2020, amid cost overruns at Lake Charles and a slump in the oil price.

The group said on Thursday liquid fuels sales volumes of 52.7-million barrels exceeded the previous market guidance of about 50-million to 51-million barrels due to a quicker recovery in fuel demand as a result of the earlier than anticipated easing of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations in SA.

