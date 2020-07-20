Halliburton surges as deep cost cuts counter shale slump

Houston — Halliburton impressed investors by slashing costs more than expected as the fracking behemoth works its way through a historic shale decline. The shares surged more than 8%.

The Houston-based company posted $456m in free cash flow during the second quarter, it said in a statement on Monday, and is charting a “fundamentally different course” after firing thousands of workers and slashing its dividend in recent months. The free cash flow number was more than double analysts’ forecasts.

‘Structural cost cuts’

The world’s biggest provider of fracking “inked simply outstanding results vs expectations”, analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt & Company wrote in a note to investors. “Structural cost cuts are clearly bearing fruit.”

Halliburton reported a second-quarter adjusted profit per share of 5c, excluding impairments, against analysts’ forecasts of a loss of 12.3c. The stock was up 5.5% to $13.80 in New York after earlier rising as much as 8.1% for the biggest advance in five weeks.

CEO Jeff Miller has let go workers and slashed Halliburton’s dividend after tumbling oil prices brought on by a global pandemic wrecked fracking far more than expected. Rival Schlumberger predicted in April that as much as 60% of pressure pumping demand would fall off by July 1. As much as 85% of frack crews have lost work in 2020, according to Primary Vision.

The second quarter “marked the near total shutdown of the US oilfield”, Praveen Narra, an analyst at Raymond James, wrote in a note to investors last week. “Companies saw a month-long ‘frack holiday’ with little to no activity, while drilling rigs declined at their fastest ever pace.”