RMB partners with black-owned renewable energy firm Pele Green Energy

Clean energy is not only an important and growing sector of the SA economy, but one that is fertile for the entry of black-owned businesses. The government’s renewable energy independent power producer procurement (REIPPP) programme requires the economic participation of BEE investors and community trusts. But when it launched in 2011, black entrepreneurs entered the programme without an established track record in the nascent clean energy sector, and with limited capital.

Historically, black-owned businesses have partnered with international independent power producers (IPPs) and local development finance institutions to finance their participation in the energy projects. These partnerships have resulted in worthwhile gains, but there is still opportunity for investors to refine their focus on the entrepreneurs themselves.

Black-owned businesses need to grow their own dividend streams to channel greater profit share towards business growth. With this trend in mind, RMB has placed itself strategically to fund and refinance BEE businesses in the renewable energy sector, with exciting results.

Pele Green Energy, a 100% black-owned IPP that develops, owns, procures and manages c.900MW of renewable energy projects, is a case in point. In round one of the REIPPP programme, Pele was able to structure a deal with an independent power producer, secure equity finance from the international technology provider, and gain entry into the sector. This was a considerable feat, as many commercial banks shied away from structuring equity financing facilities around deals in which BEE shareholders had neither the capital nor proven historical performance of similar assets.

True to its BEE strategy, RMB partnered with Pele in the Touwsrivier CPV solar power project, in which Pele owns a 55% stake and performs the asset management functions. RMB was able to apply its infrastructure finance, BEE finance, and renewable energy expertise to create the right funding solution for Pele to refinance its equity loan.