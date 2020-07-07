Renergen helium find could be world’s largest
The company's Free State site holds the first and only onshore petroleum production right in SA
07 July 2020 - 15:41
The helium resource at Renergen’s Free State gas field could potentially be the largest the world has ever seen, a new analysis has shown.
Helium is critically important for the medical industry and is used for cooling in MRI machines. It is also needed for the manufacture of fibre-optic cables, the cooling of nuclear power and the propulsion of rockets into space. It is also a key input for the defence industry.
