Renergen helium find could be world's largest The company's Free State site holds the first and only onshore petroleum production right in SA

The helium resource at Renergen’s Free State gas field could potentially be the largest the world has ever seen, a new analysis has shown.

Helium is critically important for the medical industry and is used for cooling in MRI machines. It is also needed for the manufacture of fibre-optic cables, the cooling of nuclear power and the propulsion of rockets into space. It is also a key input for the defence industry.