Sasol sells off stakes in explosives and Nigerian GTL plant The embattled energy group is in the midst of a $2bn asset disposal programme

As Sasol accelerates $2bn in asset disposals it has sold a 51% interest in its explosives business to South America’s Enaex, and sold its interest in the Escravos gas to liquids (GTL) plant in Nigeria to Chevron.

The embattled chemicals and synthetic fuels groups said the divestment processes with respect to its interests in the Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Investment Company pipeline and the Central Térmica de Ressano Garcia gas-fired power plant in Mozambique are also well underway.