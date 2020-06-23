Sasol says Lake Charles now at 86% of capacity

Chemicals and energy group Sasol says its speciality chemicals units at its Lake Charles facility in the US are all online, after its Guerbet alcohol unit reached beneficial operations earlier in June.

This means that 100% of Lake Charles’s speciality chemicals units are now online, and that 86% of total capacity of Lake Charles is operational, the group said in a statement.

The Guerbet unit is the sixth Lake Charles production unit to be brought into production, and has a nameplate capacity of 30,000 tonnes a year, using Sasol’s proprietary technology. Guerbet refers to a reaction that creates speciality alcohols.

The last remaining unit to come online at Lake Charles will be the low-density polyethylene (LDPE) plant, which was damaged during a fire in January 2020. This is on track for beneficial operation by the end of September 2020, as per previous guidance, the group said.

Sasol’s share price has more than halved so far in 2020, under pressure from cost overruns at Sasol, an explosion at the facility and volatility in the oil price.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za