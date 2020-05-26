WATCH: Covid-19 and SA’s energy future

As countries across the globe grapple with how best to stimulate their economies post-Covid-19, increasingly it is being seized upon as an opportunity to drive the just energy transition too.

This was the focus of a recent policy paper by Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies (Tips).

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Tips senior economist Gaylor Montmasson-Clair; Tommy Garner, chair of the Independent Power Producers Association of SA; Mike Levington, convener of the SA Renewable Energy Masterplan and MD of Navitas Holding; and Nazmeera Moola, head of SA investments at NinetyONe, about the case for renewable energy in SA’s post-lockdown economic recovery stimulus package.