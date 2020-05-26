Companies / Energy

CEF and Sasol deny talks over petrol stations

26 May 2020 - 19:29 Lisa Steyn
Picture: BLOOMBERG / WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG / WALDO SWIEGERS

The government's Central Energy Fund (CEF) and Sasol have denied they are in talks over the acquisition of the synthetic fuel producers' petrol stations, despite a parliamentary committee meeting report stating as much.

Business Day reported on Monday that CEF chair Monde Mnyande told the mineral resources & energy parliamentary portfolio committee earlier this month that it was “discussing very strongly with Sasol” what assets it could acquire.

The subsequent committee meeting report specified the CEF was in discussions with Sasol “to acquire some of its assets such as petrol stations”.

A screenshot of the page of the report where the CEF says it was in discussions with Sasol to aqcuire some petrol stations. Picture: SUPPLIED
A screenshot of the page of the report where the CEF says it was in discussions with Sasol to aqcuire some petrol stations. Picture: SUPPLIED

In a statement, the CEF said the Business Day report was malicious and bordering on sensational. Sasol also denied there were any talks with the CEF about the petrol stations.

“We are absolutely denying we are having any negotiations with any party about selling any portion of our retail sector,” Paul Victor, CFO of the chemicals and synthetic fuels producer, said on Tuesday.

“We remain committed to our strategy, which includes growing our fuel retail presence in SA,” Victor said.

Sasol has 410 petrol stations across SA which capture 11% of the regulated petrol market.

While Sasol had previously declined to comment on the CEF’s comments to parliament and the subsequent committee meeting report, Victor said it was important to set the record straight as the news had caused great concern among investors and employees.

Sasol is moving ahead with an asset disposal programme which, in conjunction with cost cuts, is hoped to raise enough to avoid a rights issue and pay down its sizeable debt, much of which was incurred in dollars to fund the building of its Lake Charles Chemicals Project which ran 45% over budget.

Ultra-low oil prices and suppressed product demand amid global Covid-19 lockdowns have put huge pressure on the share of the company, which a number of analysts expect will make a loss for the financial year ended June 2020.

steynl@businesslive.co.za

Central Energy Fund in talks to buy Sasol’s petrol stations

The petrochemical company is trying to slash $2bn off its costs and raise at least another $2bn from asset disposals
Companies
1 day ago

Sasol warns of profit decline as it battles falling oil price

The group has also had problems at its Lake Charles facility in the US
Companies
4 days ago

More than 5,000 South Africans repatriated during the lockdown

Some were left stranded due to other countries’ lockdowns, but some needed to come home due to losing their overseas jobs
National
5 days ago

Anglo likely to list thermal coal business in quest to become greener

Investors not averse to fossil fuels might find value in the stand-alone coal mines
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Central Energy Fund in talks to buy Sasol’s ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Black fund managers offer valuable insights to ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Confident Spear proceeds with R94m dividend payout
Companies / Property
4.
A third of tested miners are positive for ...
Companies / Mining
5.
FlySafair unlikely to resume flights under level ...
Companies

Related Articles

New investors flock to JSE

Business

Anglo likely to list thermal coal business in quest to become greener

Companies

As call for remote working lifts, IT firms go on hiring spree to keep up

Business

DAVID SHAPIRO: Even a bet on a broken Sasol is right — once or twice

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.