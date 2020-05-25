Companies / Energy Central Energy Fund eyes Sasol’s petrol stations BL PREMIUM

Central Energy Fund (CEF), the state-owned company whose main asset is oil and gas firm PetroSA, is in talks with Sasol to buy petrol stations as the embattled chemicals and synthetic fuels group scrambles to raise cash to pay down its debt.

“There are assets that are being sold currently for what used to be the national entity that is Sasol. We are looking at those and discussing very strongly with Sasol and seeing what assets that we can acquire so that we can build up our entities of Petro SA and the CEF,” CEF chair Monde Mnyande told a recent parliamentary meeting.