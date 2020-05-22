Companies / Energy Sasol warns of profit decline as it battles falling oil price BL PREMIUM

Sasol’s share price dropped 8% on Friday as the market braces for poor annual results from the chemical and synthetic fuels group.

In a trading statement on Friday, Sasol said its headline earnings per share for the financial year ending in June 2020 are expected to decrease by at least 20% compared to the R30.72 reported for the 2019 financial year. Earnings per share (EPS) are also expected to decrease by at least 20%.