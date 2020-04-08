Companies / Energy

BP back-pedals on liquefied gas project off Senegal coast

Unit of the oil major seeks a one-year delay in handover of the African Tortue Ahmeyim project

08 April 2020 - 19:33 Arathy Nair
BP is delaying an LNG project because of the coronavirus. Picture: REUTERS/LUKE MACGREGOR
BP is delaying an LNG project because of the coronavirus. Picture: REUTERS/LUKE MACGREGOR

Bengaluru/London — Golar LNG has received a force majeure notice from a BP unit seeking to delay by a year receipt of a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility for the African Tortue Ahmeyim project.

The notice is the latest force majeure claim issued in the LNG sector, which is struggling with a seasonal plunge in demand as well as the spread of the coronavirus, which has further hammered the consumption of the super-chilled fuel globally.

BP is expecting a one-year delay due to the pandemic and now sees no possibility for reducing that time-frame, according to a statement from Golar’s unit Gimi MS.

BP was expected to take delivery of the facility in 2022 and charter it for 20 years to liquefy gas from its Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project on the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal.

“While the full impact cannot yet be determined, as a reasonable and prudent operator, BP is engaging transparently and collaboratively with key stakeholders to mitigate risks,” a BP spokesperson said.

“This includes issuing a force majeure notice to Golar in line with the terms of the lease-and-operate agreement dated 26 February 2019. This is a direct result of the ongoing business impacts due to Covid-19.”

Golar said it was in talks with BP to establish the duration of the delay and the extent to which this has been caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Kosmos Energy owns about 28% of the project, for which gas is projected to start flowing in the first half of 2023, but it has said it wants to reduce its stake to 10%.

The plant is designed to produce an average of about 2.5-million tonnes of LNG per annum. The construction of the floating facility was expected to cost about $1.3bn, excluding financing costs.

Golar also said it was talking to its main building contractor, Keppel Shipyard, to reschedule activities to reduce its capital spending commitments for 2020 and 2021.

Companies invoke force majeure when they cannot meet their contractual obligations because of circumstances beyond their control.

Reuters

Standard Bank buys 40% stake in fuel management firm Payment24

Payment24 offers fleet fuel management and mobile fuelling solutions across Africa
Companies
1 day ago

Saudi Aramco shares edge higher despite oil-price war

Oil company delays release of monthly oil pricing list as it briefly regains $1.7-trillion valuation
Companies
3 days ago

Big Oil should cut dividends amid Covid-19, say investors

With oil prices slumping, the five oil majors should not increase debt and halt any company buybacks
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Cheap as it is, Sasol remains a gamble
Companies / Energy
2.
Mines must return to work on April 17 ‘or face ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Absa to pay dividend, while Standard Bank weighs ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Sasol cuts fuel sales guidance as Covid-19 crimps ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
MTN launches lower priced data bundles
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.