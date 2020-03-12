Sasol considers rights issue and asset sales to shore up finances
The energy company has been hit by an ‘unprecedented set of combined challenges’ driven by Covid-19 and the decline in the oil price
12 March 2020 - 17:26
Sasol, a producer of synthetic fuels and chemicals, will accelerate and expand its asset disposal programme and consider a rights issue as part of a package of measures to ensure the company is profitable even at low oil prices.
In a statement released to the market on Thursday afternoon, Sasol said it has been hit by an “unprecedented set of combined challenges” driven by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the significant decline in the oil price, which come at a time when the company has reached peak debt levels as it finishes its US Lake Charles Chemicals Project, which has run 45% over budget.
