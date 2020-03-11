OIL-PRICE WAR
Sasol may need a cash injection as shares extend record losses
11 March 2020 - 00:07
Sasol’s share price extended its stunning plunge to a fifth session running on Tuesday, slashing about R75bn off its market cap as investors looked past a rebound in crude oil prices amid talk that the petrochemical giant may be forced to tap shareholders for cash.
Investors have been dumping Sasol, the world’s biggest maker of fuel from coal and gas, on worries about cost overruns at its mega Lake Charles chemical plant in the US, which has jacked up its borrowings and prompted Moody’s Investors Service to assign junk status to the company’s debt.
