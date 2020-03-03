Chevron pledges $80bn in dividends as shale production rises

Houston — Chevron plans to hand investors billions of dollars more than it did during the heyday of $100-a-barrel crude as the US oil major ramps up oil output in the Permian Basin.

In a surprise move, CEO Mike Wirth pledged Tuesday to lavish as much as $80bn on dividends and share buybacks over the next half decade. The projected returns exceed levels paid out in the years preceding the worst-in-a generation 2014-2016 market collapse.

The key driver of those returns will be crude production from the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, which will double over the next five years and eventually account for a third of the company’s global output.

The targets, unveiled by Chevron at its annual investor meeting in New York, are illustrative of the high-wire balancing act facing Big Oil. The industry’s largest companies are being asked to reinvest in future production, reward shareholders, and, at the same time, work through an energy transition that may spell the end of fossil-fuel growth within a decade.

Top priority

Chevron’s projected investor returns “look well supported by the balance sheet”, RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria said in a note to clients. The presentation “looks more like evolution than revolution, and continues the prior mantra about lower for longer capex, and a steady uptick in Permian performance”.

Chevron said it will save $2bn by cost cutting and margin improvements while holding annual capital spending to no more than 10% above current levels. Returns on capital will increase to more than 10% by 2024, up a third from current levels.

Returning cash to shareholders is “our number one priority”, Wirth said. “This doesn’t rely on higher oil prices. It relies on self-help to greater cost efficiency, continued capital discipline and effective portfolio management.”

Chevron’s returns have languished in recent years, far below where they stood a decade earlier. ExxonMobil has seen a similar deterioration.