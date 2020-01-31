Sasol warns profits will plummet amid Lake Charles woes

Chemicals group Sasol, whose share price in 2019 had its worst year in two decades due to cost overruns at its Lake Charles project in the US, has slashed in half its earnings expectations from the embattled megaproject for its 2020 year.

The group has also warned of a fall in profit for its half year to end-December, citing weak margins amid weakening demand for chemicals.

Following a fire and explosion at Lake Charles in January, the project is expected to contribute between $50m and $100m to earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) in the group’s year to end-June 2020.

In its results to end-June, released in October, Sasol expected an ebitda contribution from the project of between $100m and $200m in its 2020 financial year.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December are expected to fall by between 69% and 79%, the group said, citing weaker oil prices and softer global chemical and refining margins.

Earnings were further hit by R1.7bn in additional depreciation charges, and about R2bn in finance charges as Lake Charles units become operational.

The explosion at the Lake Charles facility earlier in January is the latest setback for Sasol, with cost overruns at the mega-project prompting the firing of its co-CEOs in 2019, and causing the group to twice delay its financial results.

These overruns have cost the company dearly, with its share price falling more than 28% in 2019, making it its worst year since 1998.

