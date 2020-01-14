Sasol confirms large explosion at Lake Charles project in US
The incident occurred at the company’s LDPE unit at its troubled Louisiana project, sending Sasol’s share price down
14 January 2020 - 16:44
UPDATED 14 January 2020 - 18:34
Synthetic fuels and chemicals group Sasol said on Monday that there was an explosion at its troubled US-based Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP).
The company said the incident occurred around midday on January 13 at its low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unit which forms part of the mega-Louisiana complex. “The fire was extinguished and all employees and contractors are safe and accounted for,” the company said in a statement.
