Sasol confirms large explosion at Lake Charles project in US The incident occurred at the company's LDPE unit at its troubled Louisiana project, sending Sasol's share price down

Synthetic fuels and chemicals group Sasol said on Monday that there was an explosion at its troubled US-based Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP).

The company said the incident occurred around midday on January 13 at its low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unit which forms part of the mega-Louisiana complex. “The fire was extinguished and all employees and contractors are safe and accounted for,” the company said in a statement.