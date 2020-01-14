Companies / Energy

Investors shun oil and gas stocks due to underperformance

A survey finds the energy sector has fallen out of favour because of poor performance, but BlackRock expects a terminal decline

14 January 2020 - 16:52 Lisa Steyn
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Investors have retreated from oil and gas stocks, although not for the reason one might think, a survey by global intelligence provider IHS Markit has found.

Even though environmentalists and investors alike are increasingly calling on companies to be more accountable for their environmental footprints, it would appear the oil and gas sector has fallen out of favour with investors, largely for economic reasons.

IHS Markit conducted in-depth interviews with institutional and private equity investors that have a collective $98bn in energy assets under management. The results conclude that economic performance is still significantly more important than environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Investors identify commodity price volatility, low return on invested capital, and long-term, supply-demand imbalances as the main factors that lead to investment underperformance historically.

“While the stock market has boomed, energy stocks have not. Indeed, they have been the worst-performing sector over the past decade,” said IHS Markit vice-chair Daniel Yergin and senior vice-president Carlos Pascual. “Moreover, energy has dropped from 15% in 1990 to only 5% of the S&P 500 sector weightings in 2019.”

The survey found that 63% of respondents agree that the oil and gas sector is currently undervalued and 67% of respondents believe there is potential for the oil and gas industry to experience a cyclical reversion in the stock market and to come back into favour with equity investors.

The survey does, however, find that ESG and climate considerations are weighing on overall investment attractiveness of the energy sector and will continue to grow in importance.

On Tuesday, BlackRock, the largest money-management firm in the world, released  its annual letter to CEOs, penned by BlackRock chair and CEO Larry Fink, on the subject of how sustainability and climate change is reshaping finance and investing.  

In the letter, Fink said that although markets have so far been slow to respond to climate change concerns, the world is now on the brink of a significant reallocation of capital.

“Over the 40 years of my career in finance, I have witnessed a number of financial crises and challenges — the inflation spikes of the 1970s and early 1980s, the Asian currency crisis in 1997, the dot-com bubble, and the global financial crisis. Even when these episodes lasted for many years, they were all, in the broad scheme of things, short-term in nature. Climate change is different,” said Fink. “Even if only a fraction of the projected impacts is realised, this is a much more structural, long-term crisis. Companies, investors, and governments must prepare for a significant reallocation of capital.”

And BlackRock, it seems, will be leading the charge. In a letter to clients on Tuesday, the firm announced a number of initiatives to place sustainability at the centre of its investment approach. This includes making sustainability integral to portfolio construction and risk management; exiting investments that present a high sustainability-related risk, such as thermal coal producers; and launching new investment products that screen fossil fuels.

steynl@businesslive.co.za

Africans take up the fight to free the continent from fossil fuel dependency

Despite numerous promises, those in power are allowing the oil, gas and coal lobby to delay appropriate action
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Global lenders under pressure to stop financing fossil fuel projects

Environmental lobby groups urge development banks to align their lending with the Paris Agreement
National
1 month ago

Lagarde’s green ambitions will have to wait on inflation focus

New ECB chief is unlikely to be able to immediately make proactive strides towards her environmental objectives
World
1 month ago

Barclays shareholders file climate change resolution

Bank urged to outline how it plans to phase out financing energy firms not part of Paris Agreement
Companies
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

GIDEON RACHMAN: Australia’s luck goes up in flames as the heat comes on

Opinion

US now less vulnerable to higher oil prices

Opinion

ChinData rated China’s best environmental citizen among internet firms by ...

World / Asia

Measurement of companies’ climate risk is getting a little easier

Opinion

BlackRock to end investments with high climate risk

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.