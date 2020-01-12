Companies / Energy

Saudi Aramco to sell more shares in IPO

Oil company exercises greenshoe option, which will lift size of its initial public offering to $29.4bn

12 January 2020 - 18:48 Agency Staff
Employees of Saudi Aramco oil company at its Abqaiq oil processing plant. Picture: FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP
Dubai — State-owned oil company Saudi Aramco says it has exercised its “greenshoe option” to sell an additional 450- million shares, raising the size of its initial public offering (IPO) to a record $29.4bn.

Aramco initially raised $25.6bn, which was itself a record level, in its December IPO by selling 3-billion shares at 32 riyals a share. But it had indicated it could sell additional shares through the over-allotment of shares.

Aramco shares were flat at 35 riyals shortly after the market opened, according to Refinitiv data.

A greenshoe option, or over-allotment, allows companies to issue more shares in an IPO when there is greater demand from participants in the initial offer. Investors were allocated the additional shares during book-building, Aramco said.

“No additional shares are being offered into the market today and the stabilising manager will not hold any shares in the company as a result of exercise of the over-allotment option,” Aramco said.

Aramco shares have been volatile amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran, which lies across the Gulf from Saudi Arabia.

Aramco shares fell to 34 riyals on January 8, its lowest since trading began on December 11, but closed at 35 riyals on Thursday.

Thursday’s closing price valued Aramco at $1.87-trillion, above the IPO price but below Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s $2-trillion target for the IPO.

Reuters

Saudi Aramco feels the heat of US-Iran tension

The shares have taken a beating a month after the company’s historic IPO
Companies
6 days ago

Saudi Aramco value hits $2-trillion mark

Aramco raised $25.6bn in the deal, selling shares at 32 riyals each and overtaking Microsoft and Apple as the most valuable listed company
Companies
1 month ago

IPO makes Aramco the world’s most valuable listed company

The largest oil producer is valued at $1.7-trillion, more than Apple or Microsoft
Companies
1 month ago

