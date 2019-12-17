US PROJECT
Sasol signals Lake Charles fiasco may be behind it
Sasol announces improved production rates at the embattled US project, causing the share price to jump 11.7%
17 December 2019 - 23:33
In a sign that the worst of the Lake Charles fiasco may be behind it, Sasol announced improved production rates at the embattled US project, causing the share price to jump 11.7%, the largest single day gain since October 28 when Sasol announced its joint-CEOs would step down.
At R305.58, Tuesday’s closing share price also marked the highest price level since September 16 when Brent crude oil experienced its sharpest price jump on record after a drone strike took out Saudi Arabian oil facilities.
