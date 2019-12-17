Renergen mulls power generation from surprise gas discovery in Free State
17 December 2019 - 01:00
Emerging gas producer Renergen is inviting proposals to generate as much as 100MW gas-fired power, enough to electrify 6,500 average households, after making a new find at its Virginia project.
The potential power project comes as SA’s monopoly power utility Eskom struggles to keep up with electricity demand and last week implemented stage 6 load-shedding, which forced some SA mines to halt production.
