Renergen mulls power generation from surprise gas discovery in Free State

Emerging gas producer Renergen is inviting proposals to generate as much as 100MW gas-fired power, enough to electrify 6,500 average households, after making a new find at its Virginia project.

The potential power project comes as SA’s monopoly power utility Eskom struggles to keep up with electricity demand and last week implemented stage 6 load-shedding, which forced some SA mines to halt production.