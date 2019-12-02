SA set to benefit as Total and Gigajoule sign Mozambique gas deal
The facility will be connected to a nearby power plant and will feed gas into SA network
02 December 2019 - 05:05
Oil and gas giant Total and clean energy project developer Gigajoule have signed a joint development agreement to import gas into Mozambique, in a move that could drive a large gas market in SA.
The project will see liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to a permanently moored floating storage and regasification unit in Matola harbour, adjacent to the capital Maputo. The facility will be connected to a nearby gas-fired power plant and will feed gas into the existing SA gas network, through the infrastructure of the Matola Gas Company, in which Gigajoule is a major shareholder.
