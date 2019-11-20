Saudi Aramco’s giant IPO will bring investments and jobs, says king

Riyadh — Saudi Arabia’s King Salman said on Wednesday that oil giant Saudi Aramco’s planned initial public offering (IPO) will attract investment and create thousands of jobs, in his first comments on the blockbuster stock market listing.

On Sunday, Riyadh put a value of up to $1.71-trillion on Aramco as it said it would sell 1.5% of the company in an IPO worth $24bn-$25.6bn — potentially the world’s biggest.

The listing “will allow investors inside and outside the kingdom to contribute to this leading company, allowing for investments and creating thousands of jobs”, the king said in his annual address to the consultative Shura Council, according to the foreign ministry.

“It will enhance the size of Saudi Arabia’s financial market to the ranks of global markets, as well as enhance transparency and the governing system of the company, in line with international standards.”