Companies / Energy Power purchase agreements poised for their time in the sun The removal of regulatory barriers is expected to further fuel a wave of demand for renewable installations in SA as power prices rise and supply grows unreliable

At a knee-wobbling height above ground, the roof of the Pick n Pay distribution centre in Edenvale rewards those who scale it with a breathtaking view of Johannesburg’s skyline.

Equally impressive are the solar panels atop the facility — all 7,200 of them — that generate as much as 2.4MW (enough to power 1,560 homes) for the energy-hungry distribution centre below.