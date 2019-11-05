Companies / Energy Sasol links exec pay to climate change targets The company will move to ensure accountability as it aims to reduce its carbon emissions BL PREMIUM

Chemicals and synfuels giant Sasol is set to link its executive pay to its climate change targets as SA’s second-biggest polluter seeks to clean up its act.

At a briefing on its recently released Climate Change report, Sasol laid out its plans to reduce emissions from its operations by 10% by 2030.