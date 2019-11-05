ArcelorMittal accused of blackmailing Italy over steel mill

Rome — A stand-off between Italy and ArcelorMittal over the future of the EU’s biggest steel mill escalated on Tuesday, after the country’s economic development minister lashed out at the company.

“We won’t allow ArcelorMittal to blackmail the government by threatening more than 5,000 job cuts,” economic development minister Stefano Patuanelli wrote in a Facebook post. “Commitments should be upheld.”

On Monday, ArcelorMittal started legal procedures to hand the mill in the southern city of Taranto back to the Italian government after Rome annulled a criminal immunity over pollution before a planned clean-up is completed in 2023.

“The company’s industrial plan hasn’t been realised,” Patuanelli said, adding that the company is losing more than €60m (R978m) a month due to lower-than-expected production.

The stand-off has proved a major headache for the coalition led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, already under pressure by opposition leader Matteo Salvini. Closing the plant would risk thousands of jobs and may even have an impact on the national economy. Salvini has called for the government to resign in case jobs will be lost and said the country’s industrial future is at stake.

A meeting between Conte and ArcelorMittal officials to discuss the issue, initially scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed to Wednesday, according to news-agency Ansa. Conte will also asked to refer to parliament over the case.