PG&E, a utility under fire with a CEO caught in the crossfire

Johnson didn’t have to take the job with PG&E. He could have easily retired, he told law makers in May.

Before accepting the gig, he enjoyed a long run as head of the sleepy, federally owned utility Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), where he made $6.5m a year — more than any other federal employee. In a style that’s atypical for even some of his corporate peers, he traveled with his own security detail and flew around in an $11m Cessna jet, according to a critical 2018 government audit.

His job wasn’t without controversy: in February, he defied US President Donald Trump with TVA’s decision to retire a coal-fired power plant in Kentucky.

‘Fix-it guy’

Before PG&E, however, Johnson was best known as the victim of a strange moment of boardroom drama. In 2012, he was fired as CEO of Duke Energy less than an hour after the energy giant finalised its takeover of his prior company, Progress Energy. Delays at a troubled nuclear reactor contributed to his demise. At a hearing, a teary eyed Johnson said he didn’t even get a chance to say goodbye to his staff.

Johnson didn’t seek out the PG&E job — it “called me”, he said back in May. He described himself as a “fix-it guy”, someone who cared enough about the industry to take the job nobody else wanted. “I have the luxury at this point in my life and career of really doing what you want to do, and this is something I want to do,” Johnson said on Tuesday.

The pay probably didn’t hurt. Johnson scored a $2.5m salary, more than double that of his predecessor, Geisha Williams, who was ousted before the company filed for bankruptcy. He also got $3.5m in annual stock awards, a $3m one-time transition bonus and stock options, according to an April company filing. Altogether, his target compensation totals $6m.

He’s entitled to a $2.5m cash severance if he’s let go before his three-year contract is up.

Wildfire season

Until October, California had been enjoying a relatively quiet wildfire season. The amount of acreage burned was a fraction of the scorched land from a year ago and well below the five-year average. After a wind storm last week, all that changed. Blazes began breaking out at both ends of the state.

The Kincade fire in Sonoma County started minutes after a PG&E transmission line nearby went down. Workers later found a broken electrical cable on a transmission tower.

More than 1-million Californians are now in the throes of yet another PG&E blackout, and law makers are reaching a breaking point. Governor Gavin Newsom is calling on the utility to limit the scope of the shut-offs. That has left Johnson trying to strike a seemingly impossible balance: keeping the scope of blackouts as narrow as possible while trying to prevent fires that can destroy homes and lives — and up-end PG&E’s efforts to escape bankruptcy.

“None of us wants to be living without power,” Johnson said during a press conference last week.

Since arriving, Johnson has sped up inspections of PG&E’s equipment, instituted blackout drills, oversaw a re-organisation of its power operations and hired a new utility chief. Even Newsom, who has criticised PG&E daily for the recent shutoffs, hasn’t completely faulted Johnson, noting the company’s problems developed long before he arrived.

“A lot of it, in fact 90% of it, pre-dates Bill Johnson,” Newsom said on Saturday. “He wasn’t around. He wasn’t even living in the state.”

That said, the governor has roundly rejected Johnson’s claims that it will take 10 years for PG&E to fire-proof its vast system and ratchet down blackouts. “With respect to the CEO of PG&E, this is not a 10-year process — let me reject that outright.”

Johnson is going to have to find a better fix soon, Bloomberg Intelligence utilities analyst Kit Konolige said. “He’ll have to diagnose it, figure out a plan for fixing it, and tell people what the plan is. I don’t think he’ll have 10 years.”

Bloomberg