WATCH: What analysts are saying about the IRP

There has been a mixed reaction to the government’s energy blueprint, some are glad of the increased certainty around new generating capacity, but the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) has been criticised for its over-reliance on coal.

Some analysts have argued that the same mistake is being made in terms of assuming that electricity demand is higher than it actually is.

The solar industry has welcomed the document, but has asked for policy details to be sharpened around how cheap renewable energy will be allowed to work in the country.

Thabang Audat, the acting deputy director-general of policy and planning at the department of mineral resources & energy, joined Business Day TV to talk about the rationale behind the chosen energy mix.