WATCH: What analysts are saying about the IRP

Thabang Audat, the acting deputy director-general of policy and planning at the department of mineral resources & energy, talks to Business Day TV

23 October 2019 - 10:08 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

There has been a mixed reaction to the government’s energy blueprint, some are glad of the increased certainty around new generating capacity, but the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) has been criticised for its over-reliance on coal.

Some analysts have argued that the same mistake is being made in terms of assuming that electricity demand is higher than it actually is.

The solar industry has welcomed the document, but has asked for policy details to be sharpened around how cheap renewable energy will be allowed to work in the country.

Thabang Audat, the acting deputy director-general of policy and planning at the department of mineral resources & energy, joined Business Day TV to talk about the rationale behind the chosen energy mix.

Africa must embrace new technologies to meet rising energy needs

Faltering state-owned utilities and the plummeting cost of renewable energy are making decentralised power solutions increasingly attractive across ...
Opinion
1 day ago

WATCH: Mantashe unveils SA’s energy blueprint

Business Day TV spoke to energy expert Ted Blom about his views on the plan
National
2 days ago

SA to seek out cleaner coal technologies, says Cyril Ramaphosa

While coal remains the dominant power source, the country will focus on attracting investment in high-efficiency, low-emission coal technologies
National
1 day ago

What’s wrong with the new energy blueprint

By committing to building more coal plants, the Integrated Resource Plan puts a handbrake on economic growth
Opinion
2 days ago

Minerals & energy department cannot afford to be making these gaffes

Government departments need to be sending a message of competence to attract the foreign investment we need; this is not the time for embarrassing ...
Companies
1 day ago

