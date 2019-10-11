Companies / Energy

WATCH: Is there light at the end of the Eskom tunnel?

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone talks to Business Day TV about the embattled state-owned enterprise

11 October 2019 - 10:27 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Eskom has briefed parliament on its annual report and while the absence of load-shedding is an indication that the utility’s nine-point recovery programme is bearing some fruit, the company’s poor financial standing is affecting efforts to turn the ailing state-owned enterprise around.

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone, who sits on parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises, joined Business Day TV to talk where Eskom is now and where it is headed.

