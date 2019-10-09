Companies / Energy

Shell calls on all industries to reduce emissions

09 October 2019 - 14:55 Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla
Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE

London — Royal Dutch Shell’s CEO has taken aim beyond the energy sector to call on leaders of other industries, including aviation, shipping and steel to jointly draw up plans to tackle greenhouse gas emissions.

Ben van Beurden also warned on Wednesday that energy companies that do not collaborate in the fight against climate change under the 2015 Paris Agreement risk going out of business.

“Climate change is the biggest challenge facing the energy industry, but the energy industry isn’t the biggest challenge for the world trying to tackle climate change,” van Beurden told the Oil & Money 2019 conference. “All sectors need to figure out pathways to net-zero emissions.”

Oil and gas companies have come under huge public and investor pressure in recent years to reduce carbon emissions from their operations and the products they sell.

But van Beurden said that to reach the Paris climate goals for “net zero” emissions by the end of the century, governments and industries need to transform demand.

Government-set taxes on carbon emissions will not be enough to turn the tide and co-ordinated action from industries to improve efficiency and reduce emissions is essential, he said.

“If this type of sector-by-sector action does not happen, the world will fail to meet the goals of the Paris agreement.”

Shell, the world’s second-largest listed energy company, has recently taken part in a joint effort with the Danish government, AP Moeller Maersk, the world’s largest shipper, and Citigroup bank, to come up with ways to develop a system to offset emissions from commercial ships, van Beurden said.

“Energy companies which do not play a full role in such in such collaborations and that do not evolve will fall behind society. They will fall by the wayside,” van Beurden said.

Reuters

Go green, companies told, or prepare for investors to divest

Some asset managers are deciding it’s risky to keep shoveling capital into companies with environmentally unsustainable business strategies
Companies
2 months ago

Shell slips as profit falls to two-and-a-half year low

Shell’s performance fell short of expectations across the board but was most pronounced at its flagship liquefied natural gas unit
Companies
2 months ago

Big firms say they mean business in pledging to slash emissions

But coalition’s commitment is minuscule relative to climate-change challenge
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Investors turn up the heat on Big Oil ahead of UN climate summit

World

Bob Dudley aligns BP with Paris accord with plan to sell carbon-intensive ...

Companies

Shell plans to boost returns and become a force in green power

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.